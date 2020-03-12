Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi has unveiled yet another pair of handsets, this time in the form of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max.

The affordable devices were launched officially in India and pack in some tasty specs for such a low priced handsets. Top billing is the inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, which is a gaming-focused chipset, alongside 6 or 8GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of internal storage, and a mammoth 5,020mAh battery.

This was also joined by the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which has all of the same base internals, with both devices featuring a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 2400 by 1080 pixel resolution. As is the trend for 2020, the display has a central punch-hole notch which houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera. However, Redmi is not killing the headphone port, which remains intact on both Note 9 Pro models. There is also room for a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader.

At the rear, you’ll find a quad-camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Eagle-eyed Redmi fans might notice that the Note 9 Pro has seen the main sensor drop from 64-megapixels to 48-megapixels but the rest of the camera hardware is the same.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale exclusively in India on March 17, while the Pro Max will ship from March 25. You’ll be able to pick up both handsets in a range of colors including black, aura blue, and white. Pricing will start at INR12,999 (~$175).

