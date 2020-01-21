Qualcomm has launched three brand new 4G-only chips aimed at improving connectivity in areas where 5G adoption is likely to be low. The brand new Snapdragon 720G, 662, and 460 chips offer faster 4G internet speeds with extended hardware features.

All three of the new chips support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and will be the first SoCs to adopt the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) positioning system. However, there are some distinct differences between each of these new chips.

The Snapdragon 720G is definitely a gaming-centric chip and has been developed to enhance your entire entertainment experience. You can enjoy smooth HDR gameplay and capture 4K video and there is even support for 192-megapixel images. The fastest of the three chips unveiled, the Snapdragon 720G supports download speeds of up to 800Mbps — although remains 4G-only.

As for the Snapdragon 662 chip, it supports triple-camera setups, features the Snapdragon X11 LTE modem and supports download speeds up to 390Mbps and upload speeds up to 150Mbps. That should ensure smooth, lag-free browsing, gaming, and streaming.

The Snapdragon 460 will likely be adopted by many budget devices, with this 4G-only Qualcomm chip coming with the same Snapdragon X11 LTE modem packed inside. However, the performance brings quite substantial gains with a 70% boost over the Snapdragon 450 chip. Graphical performance is also up to 60% better than the previous Adreno 506 GPU. Like the Snapdragon 662, the Snapdragon 460 also supports triple-camera setups.

Qualcomm confirmed that we’ll likely see smartphones packing in the Snapdragon 720G in Q1 2020. The Snapdragon 662 and 460 are expected to come in devices by the end of 2020 in India.

