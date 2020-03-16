Google Duo creator says today is the biggest for video conferencing in history

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the Western world, people are flocking en masse to videoconferencing software to communicate with loved ones and work from home. Now, the creator of Google Duo says that today is “going to be the biggest day for videoconferencing in the history of the Earth.”

Not only will today break the record, Justin Uberti says, but it will break the record “by a long shot.”

Justin Uberti is not only the creator of Google’s popular consumer messaging platform Duo, but he’s also currently an engineering lead on Google Stadia, the company’s web-streamed video game platform.

Uberti also was the original creator of WebRTC, the open source technology that broadly powers Google Duo and other real-time communication apps and is supported as a standard by Apple, Google, Microsoft, Mozilla, and more.

He’s saying that today will be the biggest day ever in video conferencing based on Google’s own internal WebRTC metrics.

Today is going to be the biggest day for video conferencing in the history of Earth. By a long shot. — Justin Uberti (@juberti) March 16, 2020

Various internal WebRTC metrics — Justin Uberti (@juberti) March 16, 2020

On March 10th, Google advised all North American Googlers to work from home. The company then extended its remote work coronavirus advisory to Europe, Africa, and Middle East a day later.

Countless other American companies have followed suit, mandating work from home for all employees that are able.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: