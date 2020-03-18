Until May, the next version of Android remains intended for and focussed on developers. With that in mind, we’re diving into today’s release of Android 11 DP2 to find all the new features.

Developer Preview 1 had quite a few user-facing changes that made their way to Pixel owners with the March security patch and Feature Drop. Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into Android 11 DP1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often.)

Google is planning six releases over the coming months before the consumer launch in Q3 2020 to Pixel and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 11 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Confirm eSIM deletion option

Shortcut to start an accessibility feature from lock screen

‘Shell’ bug

Under the “Default home app” menu, there’s a curious “Shell” option that when selected opens the “Pixel is starting” animation you encounter after installing an OTA. (Thanks Tom)

