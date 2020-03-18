Line might not be the most popular messaging app in the West, but it might be of more interest thanks to new support for Google Assistant commands.

That means you if you do happen to use the messaging platform, you can now send, reply, and read messages all using your voice. All you need to do is ask your Assistant, for example, “Hey Google, send a Line message to…” or alternatively, “Hey Google, read my Line messages.”

The new feature should now work with any smartphone or device running Android 6.0 and above, which makes it far easier to use the cross-platform messaging platform hands-free (via Engadget). If you cast your mind back, you might remember Google adding support for some third-party apps like WhatsApp and Telegram late last year. This integration now allows you to send messages using Line too.

For those that weren’t really aware, Line messenger is absolutely huge in Japan and certain parts of Asia. It isn’t quite as popular in Western markets but it still has a substantial userbase that will be able to take advantage of Google Assistant commands we’re sure.

At present, you’ll only be able to reply to direct texts from within Line, there is no support for group chats right now. You also won’t be able to ask your Google Assistant to place calls from within the app yet either.

Line does, however, plan on adding support for these features in future app updates. Until then, the feature works in English and Japanese.

