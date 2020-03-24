Fitbit has recently announced that due to the growing COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions on movement, the now Google-owned company will offer free 90-day trials of its Premium packages to help you get granular with your health.

A blog post from Fitbit CEO James Park confirmed the decision, with those signing up for Fitbit Premium now able to take advantage of the extra programs, sleeps tools, and workouts offered by the normally paid-for service. On top of that, Park also confirmed that certain Fitbit enterprise customers will also receive features like corporate challenges completely free of charge.

With nations around the globe one-by-one going into almost complete lockdown, heading to the gym or even going for a run is becoming increasingly difficult — or simply not possible. Fitbit will no doubt hope that this leads to many continuing to subscribe once their trial period ends but this is still a great way to encourage exercise at home during a stressful and daunting period.

Given the current circumstances, we know how hard it is to focus on your health and wellness. But staying active, eating nutritious foods, sleeping well, and managing stress are critical to boosting your immunity and your mood. To help support you, we’re offering 40 new pieces of Premium content free in the Fitbit app. In addition, anyone new to Fitbit Premium can get a 90-day free trial of this paid subscription, which includes personalized health insights, health guidance, advanced sleep tools, customized programs, and 150+ workouts from fitness brands like barre3, Daily Burn, POPSUGAR, and Yoga Studio by Gaiam, to help you stay active at home. If Premium isn’t available in your region, and you haven’t tried Fitbit Coach yet, we’re offering a 90-day free trial, so you can stream video workouts on your phone or computer. To access Premium or Coach, all you have to do is visit the Fitbit app. We hope this helps to make this difficult time a little bit easier for you. For enterprise customers, we are making certain enterprise features, like corporate challenges, available at no cost, so they can help their employees take care of themselves. Our thoughts are with all whose lives have been affected by the virus so far. We are continually looking at other ways we can support those in our community and those in need, and will keep you updated as things evolve.

If you’d like to take advantage of the free trial of Fitbit Premium, you just need to launch the Fitbit app and sign-up with a valid payment method. You will also need to remember to cancel before your free 90-day trial ends, otherwise, you will be charged the normal $9.99 per month subscription fee.

