LG’s G series lineup has been around for years, but it has been seeing less and less success as of late as the company’s V series becomes a fan favorite. Now, reports from Korea claim that LG has decided to ditch the “G” series branding altogether.

The Korea Herald and Naver have reported over the weekend that LG has decided to stop using the G series branding on future smartphones. Instead, LG would use separate names for each smartphone model with the names “focused on each model’s design or special feature.” Apparently, a goal for LG is to bring back the success of its “Chocolate” phones from the 2000s. Those devices had a different name for every model focusing on a specific design or software feature.

Apparently, this change would take effect starting with the device we previously knew as the “LG G9 ThinQ.” It’s unclear what that device will be called at this point, but the device is rumored to be less of a flagship, using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 instead of the more powerful Snapdragon 865.

While this branding decision was reportedly made public in Korea, LG’s PR isn’t confirming it globally yet. In a statement to Android Authority, LG Global communications director Ken Hong said that “there are many proposals being batted around and when it’s time to announce our strategy for our next device” that the public will hear about it “directly from [LG], not through the Korean media.”

Personally, I think this is a good move for LG. The LG G series name doesn’t have the recognition it would need to truly matter, plus it was always a little confusing to say aloud. This also gives LG a chance to ditch the confusing, unneeded “ThinQ” name, something I’m sure everyone would appreciate.

