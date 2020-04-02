In the midst of the coronavirus spread, Google previously shut down advertising related to the pandemic. Now, a report is revealing that Google is easing restrictions on ads related to coronavirus.

Google/Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai published a letter about a month ago detailing what Google is doing to respond to the crisis caused by the coronavirus. As part of that, the company revealed that it had blocked “tens of thousands” of ads online that were looking to capitalize on COVID-19.

Axios now reports that Google is easing restrictions on these types of advertisements. A memo sent to political advertising clients reveals that Google is starting to “phase in” advertisers who can run ad campaigns related to coronavirus. This is starting with advertisers that are working directly on the issue such as “government entities, hospitals, medical providers, and NGOs who want to get relevant information out to the public.” Those types of advertisers will be allowed to start advertising this week.

There will apparently be a public announcement in the next few days regarding this policy change where Google will also address how other advertisers such as consumer brands will be allowed to reference coronavirus and related terms in ads.

More on Coronavirus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: