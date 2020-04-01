Following last week’s blockbuster release of Doom Eternal, Google today announced three new Stadia Pro games for April 2020.

Update 4/1: The April 2020 games — Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, and Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers. Like in past months, the Pro titles went live at midnight PT. Meanwhile, Thumper will be available for one more month.

April sees a continuation of three games being added to the monthly $9.99 subscription, starting with the Serious Sam Collection. Normally $29.99, it includes The First Encounter, The Second Encounter, and BFE. The fast-paced shooter was remastered and debuted at the start of March.

Step into the shoes of the legendary action hero Sam ‘Serious’ Stone and experience one of the most explosive shooter game series of all time, as you save the world from a merciless alien invasion.

You know what the problem with multiplayer games is, right? The other players! It’s always THEIR FAULT if you lose! We’ve got the perfect game to blame your friends for their incapability: Spitlings! This chaotic action arcade game for up to four players is a modern take on the hardcore classics. You’re in control of a Spitling, a charming rectangular creature with teeth it can spit or use to jump! Makes no sense? Who cares, it’s FUN! Spitlings is a cute but hardcore Arcade game that’s made for playing its hundreds of levels locally/online with friends. Keep playing to unlock new music tracks, unique characters to play with and intense visual themes for certain levels.

Spitlings at $14.99 is another recent launch and a fun co-op arcade game that’s ideal for sharing, while Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) is new to the platform. Teased as a “colorful world of absurdism,” you — as the name suggests — “stack ever higher piles of blocks into toppling towers as a cast of zany characters look on.”

Metro Exodus are dropping out of Pro on March 31. Five existing games will remain come April: Destiny 2: The Collection, Grid, Gylt, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, and Thumper.

Last month, the latest Pro titles went live at midnight PT. You can visit the Stadia Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro April 2020 games. They will join the Pro games carousel, or you can manually look for the listing.

