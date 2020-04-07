OxygenOS Open Beta 6 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T with the experimental software build bringing some notable fixes alongside the March 2020 security patch.

The update has been spotted over on Reddit by Oxygen Updater users, with confirmation likely to come from OnePlus officially at some point over the coming days. The update doesn’t add any new features, instead, this latest build is focusing on annoyance fixes for common complaints. Most of these fixes relate to the OnePlus Launcher and associated apps, with the crashing error now resolved when running apps in full-screen mode.

To add to that, there are fixes for blank screen problems when clearing background apps using the app switcher, with the LockBox feature also receiving some treatment for minor File Manager issues. The only other major inclusion is that of the March 2020 security patch, which although quite late, is still welcome. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for OnePlus 6/6T changelog

System Now unlock the LockBox without any problems in File Manager No more crashes in the Launcher with apps in full-screen display Got rid of blank screens while clearing up the background apps Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03



At around 125MB in size, the update indicates that this isn’t the most comprehensive. For those that have either the OnePlus 6 or 6T, you should see the OTA update roll out over the coming days. Alternatively, if you simply cannot wait, you should be able to grab the OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update file via the Oxygen Updater app.

