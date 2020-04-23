Despite just being developer previews, the first two Android 11 releases have had their share of interface revamps and new features. Android 11 DP3 is available today and we’re finding every new feature.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into Android 11 DP3’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often.)

Google is planning six releases over the coming months before the consumer launch in Q3 2020 to Pixel and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 11 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 11 Developer Preview 1 and DP2.

Ethernet tethering

The Hotspot & tethering menu gains the ability to “Share phone’s internet connection via USB Ethernet.”

Introductory prompt for chat bubbles

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: