One of Android’s best accessibility features is “Live Caption.” Introduced in Android 10, “Live Caption” uses device resources to generate captions for any media that’s playing and now, it’s coming to Google Chrome.

Spotted by TechDows, Live Caption has appeared in the latest version of Google Chrome on desktop, specifically in the Canary release channel. Under Chrome’s accessibility settings, “Live Caption” appears as an optional toggle. However, that only appears after the #enable-accessibility-live-captions flag is enabled.

Live Captions Enables the live captions feature which generates captions for media playing in Chrome. Turn the feature on in chrome://settings/accessibility. — Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS

Live Captions on Google Chrome look basically identical to Android, as pictured below, with a floating black box showing captions as they are generated for content. This would work on Chrome OS, of course, but also on Windows, Linux, and Mac versions of Chrome too.

It will likely be at least several weeks until Live Captions arrive in a stable build of Chrome, so in the meantime, you’ll have to use an unstable version of the browser to get access.

