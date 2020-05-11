Thus far, the world of Chrome OS has only seen two kinds of tablets — premium, high-end devices like the Google Pixel Slate and low-end, education-focused ones like the Acer Chromebook Tab 10. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, which goes on sale today, aims to slot somewhere in the middle by bringing a well-rounded mid-tier spec sheet at an affordable price point.

The base model, which runs $279, packs a MediaTek processor which should offer good performance for Android apps, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. A slightly higher model of IdeaPad Duet is also available which nets you double the storage capacity at 128GB.

Despite the tablet form factor and modest spec sheets, both models are ready for light productivity, thanks to the included kickstand and keyboard/touchpad accessories. When you’re ready to carry and use the IdeaPad Duet on the go, both accessories are easily removed, with the whole package only weighing just over 2 pounds. In tablet mode, you’ll also find the Duet has Chrome OS’s new suite of gestures and UI to improve the tablet experience.

More importantly, the IdeaPad Duet is built for entertainment with its 1920×1200 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio display, paired with surprisingly powerful speakers. The Duet also includes dual microphones, useful both for video calls and for interacting with the Google Assistant.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is now available from retailers including Best Buy and Walmart as well as directly from Lenovo starting at $279. If you’re on the fence, be sure to check out our Ben Schoon’s impressions from having spent the weekend with the IdeaPad Duet.

