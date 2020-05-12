Google has today officially announced the Change the Game Design Challenge encouraging students to submit their own original ideas for the next wave of mobile games.

In an official blog post, Google Play’s Global Brand Director Aude Gandon said: “Starting today, we’re accepting applications for our 2020 Change the Game Design Challenge. And with schools closed for the year and many of you spending extra time at home, we’re shaking things up.”

For those students that apply, Google will even provide course materials, a certificate for completion, and even a brand new Chromebook for entrants to continue their development journey. With COVID-19 making traditional lessons almost impossible for most students, courses such as this will undoubtedly offer a more hands-on learning experience.

The Change the Game Design Challenge is open to students between the ages of 13 and 18, who are being asked to submit their idea for an original mobile game along with a short explanation or statement on why they believe that they can change the gaming industry.

Applications are open from today until July 31, which gives plenty of time for budding game developers to come up with ideas for their own handheld title. Google is explicit in stating that “no prior game making experience is necessary” to take part in the Change the Game Design Challenge. However, it is worth noting that the program is only open to US residents.

Google Play will also hold some online workshops throughout the summer. Should an entrant be a workshop, all participants will be joining others in a four-session crash course on game development hosted by Girls Make Games. The team at Girls Make Games will teach students all about design, animation, and even game publishing.

To apply, you can head to the dedicated application web portal. Alternatively, you can learn more about the Change the Game Design Challenge here.

