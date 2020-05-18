Video conferencing solutions have always been in high-demand, with Google for the past several years partnering on hardware bundles. Asus today announced their latest Google Meet hardware kit offerings.

At the heart of today’s launch is what Asus calls the “Google Meet Compute System.” This rectangular, Mac Mini-esque computer running Chrome OS is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor that supports up to 4K video and can be connected to multiple displays simultaneously. There’s dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and ports arranged on one side for cleaner cable management.

Design-wise, it has a magnetic chassis and wall mount to stealthily attach to the back of a monitor, while there’s also a desk stand. Asus touts “enterprise grade manufacturing with testing and quality control.”

The new Asus Google Meet lineup begins with a Starter Kit at £1650/€1915 ($2,088~) that includes a 4K UHD camera with 120-degree FOV and coverage that extends 250 square feet. There’s a remote control for joining/ending meetings and adjusting volume with an integrated keyboard on the back. Lastly, the speakermic leverages echo-cancellation and noise-suppression with daisy-chain support present.

The second bundle (pictured in the cover) is for “small and medium rooms” at £1970/€2320 ($2,530~). It’s also touted for up to eight people, but adds a touchscreen panel for more intuitive call controls and viewing room Calendar schedules.

Lastly, there’s the “Large room” kit meant for 20 people that includes the touchscreen and speakermic, but not the camera for £1700/€1970 ($2,149~). The new Asus Google Meet kits will be available from June in 28 countries.

These new kits are the first to come after the Google Meet rebrand, with the service’s premium features currently free until September 30. This includes large meetings with up to 250 participants and internal 100,000 user livestreaming.

There’s also the useful ability to record meetings and save them to Google Drive, with the kits able to take advantage of all these free features. The Asus hardware also includes beta support for Google Assistant.

