Today yet another milestone has been reached for a Google-developed app, as Files by Google has now hit 500 million downloads on the Play Store.

Initially launching as Files Go, this is especially impressive given that it isn’t pre-installed on many third-party devices, but does come on Google Pixel hardware and many Android One and Android Go devices — no doubt helping bump that figure. Considering that many other file management apps have had a large headstart, it’s an impressive achievement (via Android Police).

While it’s definitely basic, Files by Google does give you some neat tools including smart storage analysis and cleaning functions, app management, and even sharing without needing an internet connection — which is a really neat function.

Unlike many of the alternatives, Files by Google is completely free, ad-free, and runs like a dream on almost all Android hardware. It might be lacking a few features but it is still a good, solid app that is well worth a trial run if you haven’t given it a go. Now might be the time to go download it over on the Google Play Store.

