Google prepares subscriptions on Android TV through Play Store, teases more ‘soon’

- May. 25th 2020 12:03 pm PT

0

The past couple of years have been important for Android TV, and Google is preparing to continue pushing the service forward later this year with new hardware, and apparently, new software. Now, Google is preparing to finally deliver on subscriptions for Android TV, something it promised this time last year, and the company teases that there’s more to come.

A recently published support page from Google details subscriptions through the Google Play Store on Android TV. This feature was first announced at Google I/O alongside the redesigned Play Store. The updated Play Store rolled out last year, but subscriptions didn’t follow.

That support page explains that subscriptions can start from the Play Store upon an app’s installation and will automatically create an account for that service with the Gmail address on your TV. After that, the service may end up sending you an email to complete a profile or set up a password to access from other locations/devices. It sounds pretty awesome.

Android Police reached out to Google to find out if any apps were using the subscription feature yet, but the company wouldn’t confirm. Rather, a representative said that there is an ongoing limited pilot program going with a few apps with more to come later.  In a statement, Google said:

We’re always working on improving the user experience for Android TV users. This feature that we are piloting with select partners make it easier to subscribe and install apps in Google Play more quickly.

Here’s the fun part. Google also said that we’ll hear more about specific apps in the near future, in tandem with a bigger update later this year. That’s probably referring to the recently reported redesign that’s headed to Android TV. It sure seems like we would have heard about a lot of this at I/O had it not been canceled, and I for one can’t wait to see what Google has in store.

More on Android TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Google Play Store

Google Play Store

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches