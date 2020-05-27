9to5Google Daily 450: Pixel Buds get second update, Stadia adds 1440p streaming, T-Mobile RCS rollout begins, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Latest Google Pixel Buds firmware update rolling out
- Google lays out office reopening plans, benefits for WFH employees
- Google Stadia gains new 1440p streaming option on desktops
- T-Mobile and Google partner to bring universal RCS messaging to T-Mobile, Metro users
- OxygenOS 10.0.0 based on Android 10 rolling out now for OnePlus 5 and 5T
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Google and Android products at Amazon to support the 9to5Google Daily!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.