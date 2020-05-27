The P30 and P30 Pro are the last flagships (or latest) from Huawei to come with official Google support and they are now receiving the stable EMUI 10.1 update globally.

After sanctions, sanctions, and more sanctions, it has become borderline impossible to recommend picking up a Huawei smartphone in Western markets. However, the P30 and P30 Pro do still have access to the Google Play Store and therefore Google apps, which means they are still well worth using.

Beta builds of EMUI 10.1 have been available for a little while, but if you have held on to your P30 device even with question marks over long-term support it’s great news to hear that the latest update is now rolling out. According to XDA-developers, the stable EMUI 10.1 OTA update is now rolling out in several European nations including Spain, France, and Germany.

As is often customary with Huawei OTA updates, this is a massive 4.6GB update file. Huawei often sends out huge update files rather than incremental patches, but this is a far greater than just a “tuning” for those with the P30 or P30 Pro.

Version 10.1.0.123 brings all of the update features such as enhanced Always-on Display clocks, updated in-display fingerprint scanner animations, while there is also room for the May 2020 security patch too. XDA also notes that you don’t need to have been enrolled on the beta path previously to be first in line to get EMUI 10.1 on your P30 or P30 Pro.

The recently announced Huawei P30 Pro New Edition ships with EMUI 10.1, so this update rollout comes quite soon after. One weird exclusion from the stable update looks to be the Celia voice assistant that comes pre-installed on the P40 series. We think this might be missing as the P30 Pro still utilizes the Google Assistant, with Celia being a replacement for devices without Play Store or Google app access.

If you do have the Huawei P30 or P30 Pro, you might want to check if you have the EMUI 10.1 OTA waiting to be downloaded by heading to your device System settings > Software updates. Should you see the update or have the update already, let us know down in the comments section below.

