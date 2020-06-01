Arlo adds Google Assistant support to its $150 video doorbell

- Jun. 1st 2020 8:57 am PT

Google Assistant makes it easy to control your smart home from lights to cameras and much more. Now, Arlo is adding Google Assistant support to its Video Doorbell.

Speaking to 9to5Google, an Arlo representative confirmed that support for Google Assistant is rolling out for the Arlo Video Doorbell. Arlo’s security cameras have supported Google Assistant integration for some time, but the Video Doorbell lacked compatibility up until now.

With support for Google Assistant, the Arlo Video Doorbell can send notifications when the doorbell’s button is pressed and you can then access the live video from a Google Assistant smart display such as the Nest Hub/Max. It won’t send the feed automatically like the Nest Hello Doorbell does, but users can simply say “Hey Google, show me the front door” to get the live feed.

The Arlo Video Doorbell costs $150 but offers a fair bit with that. It has package detection, a very wide 180-degree camera, 2-way audio, HD/HDR video, and a weather-resistant design. It’s quite a bit more affordable compared to Google’s Nest Hello doorbell, so with the added Assistant integration, it might be worth a look for some! We’ll have more to share on that soon.

