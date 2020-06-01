Samsung has now officially launched the extra-care Access program in the United States, which gives you added protection and benefits such as a Microsoft 365 subscription.

Announced in an official blog post, the Samsung Access program will give you extras such as smartphone upgrades and Premium Care membership. Not to be confused with the Samsung Upgrade Program, Access gives you far more extras but for an added fee. The biggest added bonus is undoubtedly the inclusion of access to all of the premium Microsoft 365 plan software. That includes Word, Powerpoint, Excel Access, plus the added bonus of 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage.

However, it will only be available for those buying a new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra. We’re not sure if you will get the opportunity to join Access with older devices or not as yet. That entire package is quite enticing, given that Microsoft 365 can cost as much as $99 alone, while 1TB of OneDrive storage is $9.99 per month separately.

Samsung Access for Mobile includes: Your choice of the latest Samsung Galaxy S20|S20+|S20 Ultra 5G device in any available color and memory.

Samsung Premium Care

1TB of OneDrive Cloud storage.

Microsoft 365 Personal (up to 5 devices including PCs/Macs) Word Excel PowerPoint Outlook Publisher (PC only) Access (PC only) Skype

Monthly payments ⍺

Upgrade every nine months or upgrade earlier for $100 ⍺

Cancel after 3 months or cancel earlier for $100⍺

The Samsung Access program is priced at $37 per month for the Galaxy S20, $42 per month for the Galaxy S20+, or $48 per month for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Luckily, you can cancel your membership at any time, which will remove all of your benefits. The only catch is that you have to commit to a minimum three-month membership, or you will be charged a one-time $100 fee to leave early.

If you are the kind of person that likes to upgrade your device with reckless abandon, then the $100 one-time fee to get the latest Samsung smartphone might be a great added bonus of the Access plan. You can learn more about Samsung Access here.

