The Google Assistant might be brilliant, but sometimes it feels hindered by its own access methods — custom activation commands. However, Google is now highlighting an even quicker way to access your Google Assistant settings using voice commands.

Now from the outset, this seems kind of obvious but the option was spotted by the team over at Android Police, whereby you can just simply ask “Hey Google, open Assistant settings” to quickly start making changes or being tweaking your preferences.

Google has been highlighting the neat command over on the dedicated support pages for AI assistant when being used on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. It’s not immediately clear to us how long you’ve been able to simply ask either. That said, it’s a nice little extra that is always welcome.

Say “Hey Google, open Assistant settings” or on your phone, go to Settings Apps & Notifications Assistant See all Assistant settings. At the top, you’ll find popular settings. To search for a specific setting: At the top, tap Search settings.

This is in many cases far quicker than having to trawl through menus to start making changes and important alterations to how your Assistant works. But that’s not all, as there is an even quicker method to get right into your Google Assistant settings — as noted by Android Police.

Tapping and holding the Assistant icon on your homescreen brings up a mini-menu, pressing and holding the Settings option will allow you to drag that to your homescreen to just launch directly without needing to even ask your Assistant. You might not make many changes to how you interact with the Google Assistant but this might be a nice little tip to help streamline the process when you do.

If you’ve been doing this for a while, let us know down in the comments section below!

