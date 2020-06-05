Pixel 3a/XL returns to Amazon all-time low in today’s best deals, Samsung 4K TVs, more

Friday’s best deals include Pixel 3a/XL at $279, plus the Samsung 65-inch Frame 4K TV is on sale, and you can pick up Lenovo’s P10 Tablet at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 3a/XL back on sale

Amazon offers Google’s Pixel 3a 64GB in Just Black for $279. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $399 with today’s deal matching our previous mention along with the historic Amazon all-time low. Google’s Pixel 3a is still a beloved smartphone with its affordable price tag, support for Assistant, and stellar camera system. It supports fast charging and has a built-in fingerprint scanner, as well.

You can also save on Pixel 3a XL 64GB in Just Black with today’s price of $319. That’s down as much as $160 from the regular going rate and matching the best we’ve seen at Amazon. The XL version delivers many of the same features, however, the screen size does jump from 5.6-inches to 6-inches.

Samsung’s 65-inch Frame 4K TV

Amazon is currently offering Samsung’s previous-generation 65-inch The Frame 4K TV for $1,530. Typically fetching $1,799 at retailers like B&H, today’s offer is good for a $269 discount, beats our previous mention by $69, and marks a new all-time low.

The Frame’s standout feature is the striking design that blends into your home thanks to a wood finish and thin form-factor. it also touts notable features like smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen equipped with HDR10+, and more. Four HDMI ports alongside three USB inputs are included, as well.

Lenovo P10 Android Tablet $200 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 10.1-inch 32GB Android Tablet for $200. Typically fetching up to $300, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $40 under the previous price cut, and marks a new all-time low.

Featuring a 10.1-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Tab P10 pairs with a charging dock in order to convert it into an Alexa hub. And if the 32GB of built-in storage isn’t enough, you’ll be able to leverage an up to 256GB microSD card for more. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio with an array of four built-in speakers.

