The love for dark modes or dark themes shows no signs of letting up, and the latest app to add a darkened UI is eBay.

The online auction platform confirmed in a blog post that its official dark theme will roll out to eBay users on mobile over the coming weeks, with the feature being “customers’ most requested app feature so far in 2020.” For those banging on eBay’s door in recent months, you can now enjoy shopping for a bargain into the night without the associated eye strain.

Dark Mode is our customers’ most requested app feature so far in 2020. Today’s digital users know only too well that bright screens can cause eye strain. When eye strain is prolonged throughout the entire day and into the night, our sleep patterns, focus and overall health can be negatively impacted.

For those with a device running Android 10 (or indeed the Android 11 Developer Previews), the eBay dark mode respects your system theme option. Although, you can toggle it on or off no matter which version of Android you happen to be running. You can toggle it within the eBay app settings under the “Theme” menu. This will allow you to toggle Dark Theme on and off whenever you please.

To access Dark Theme on Android 10 and above, a user enables Dark Theme across their device under Android display settings. In addition, all Android users can enable the theme in the eBay app settings under the ‘Theme’ menu. The user can toggle Dark Theme on and off within the app or the device settings.

It’s not a bad effort, either. Everything dips into a deep gray color that makes it much easier to view when you dim the lights in your surroundings. You should see eBay’s dark mode option rolling out via a server-side update in the US, UK, Germany, and Australia, and it will expand to all other regions in July.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: