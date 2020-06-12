Sony has been one of the biggest partners for Google’s Android TV platform for years now, but it can sometimes be pretty slow when it comes to updates. Now, a couple of years after it was released, Sony is finally rolling out Android TV Oreo to some of its oldest Bravia models.
As noted by a Reddit user and an official Sony page, Android TV Oreo is finally rolling out to 2015 Sony TVs. Previously, these televisions were running on Android Nougat, using Google’s original interface for Android TV. With the Oreo update, they get the modern Android TV interface along with the revamped Google Play Store.
It’s a little surprising to see Sony deliver this update at all, and while it’s great to see, it’s also a shame it took this long. Really, though, it’s not surprising it took this long given Sony first started its rollout just last year.
Android Police, too, picked up the update’s changelog:
The following features/issues will be added, improved or resolved after updating to Android™ 8.0 Oreo™:
- Introduces a new Home screen menu
- Relocated “On Timer” icon (top right-hand side) on the home screen menu
- Support Google Assistant
- Improved user experience for the Video, Music and Photo apps
- Improved supported format for USB/DLNA
The following features will be removed after updating to this software:
- PlayMemories Online
- IPv6 setup setting
- Wi-Fi Direct standby function
- One-touch mirroring function
- Pre-installed Playstation Video
- Assamese and Oriya languages from language setting
So far, it’s unclear how widely this rollout is available. Based on Sony’s changelog, it may only be for users in the Asia Pacific region.
