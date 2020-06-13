The 2nd-generation Pixel Buds are one of the first Google Assistant headphones to support the latest Fast Pair features. Find My Device integration is not yet available, but the latest update to the Android app provides more details on how you’ll locate Pixel Buds and other Bluetooth accessories.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Last year, Google announced that Fast Pair devices will appear in the Find My Device app, though without real-time tracking. This builds on the current ability to individually ring the left and right Pixel Buds from Android settings.

Version 2.4.029 of Find My Device for Android features more strings describing the upcoming integration. This starts with an updated welcome prompt noting how you can now “locate your devices and accessories.”

<string name=”welcome_body_v2″>By using the %1$s service, you allow Google to use location data, device information, and connection events to locate your devices and accessories. Device location is approximate and may not always be accurate.</string>

Users have to enable Google Location History, though it can be optionally disabled:

<string name=”enable_location_history_headphones”>%1$s is required to record last known location next time your headphones are connected to your device</string> <string name=”location_history_opted_out”><b>Last known location is off</b></string>

After the necessary permissions are granted, you’ll be able to view where (location) and when (time/date) headphones were last used, as well as what phone/tablet they were connected to. While the location data won’t be live, it will help users narrow where to search.

<string name=”accessory_status_disconnected_device_time_and_date”>Last connected to %1$s at %2$s on %3$s.</string> <string name=”accessory_status_disconnected_device_time_only”>Last connected to %1$s at %2$s.</string> <string name=”accessory_status_last_seen_device_time_and_date”>Last seen connected to %1$s at %2$s on %3$s</string> <string name=”accessory_status_last_seen_device_time_only”>Last seen connected to %1$s at %2$s</string>

<string name=”accessory_status_no_connection_information”>Location will be shown next time you connect your headphones to your device</string> <string name=”last_known_location_unavailable”>Last known location not available.</string>

Find My Device integration for Pixel Buds and other Fast Pair Assistant headphones is not yet live. Back in April, Google said the functionality will arrive in the “coming months.”

