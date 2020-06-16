Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to launch as soon as next month and, now, a handful of new details are coming out regarding the product including its charging dock, specs, and more.

First, let’s talk Galaxy Watch 3 specs. The folks over at SamMobile report today the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup will consist of smartwatches with 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch displays (41mm and 45mm). The casing, apparently, also offers up both titanium and aluminum versions, the latter obviously being the more affordable of the two. In terms of physical size, the smaller model is 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm where the larger edition is 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm — both slightly smaller than the original Galaxy Watch despite having larger screens.

Further, the Galaxy Watch 3 will apparently offer 8GB of storage, support LTE and GPS, and pack both IP68 and MIL-STD-810G ratings for water resistance and durability. As previously reported, Samsung is making a return to the physical rotating bezel this time around as well.

As far as sensors go, the Galaxy Watch 3 will have plenty to offer. Essentially, this watch will match the Galaxy Watch Active 2, delivering ECG support, blood pressure monitoring, and of course the standard heart rate sensor too.

Over on Twitter, Max Weinbach also tracked down a few tidbits about the Galaxy Watch 3 from FCC listings. He essentially confirms SamMobile’s sensor report in the tweet seen below, as well as confirming that the Galaxy Watch 3 will be using the same charging dock as the Watch Active 2. At the very least, it will support that charger. A lot of the findings in that Twitter thread essentially confirm that the Watch 3 is basically a Watch Active 2 within a new shell.

The health sensors on the schematic are a 1:1 match to the Galaxy Watch Active2. If I were a betting man, I'd expect the same HRM with the 8 photodiodes. The back panel is almost exactly the same as the Watch Active2, actually. I wouldn't doubt that they are re-using internals. pic.twitter.com/yZne8meyn3 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 16, 2020

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: