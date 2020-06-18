Over the past 24 hours, those within the Google Home ecosystem have reported that their C by GE light bulbs are not turning on. There’s fortunately a quick fix that does not require resetting the fixtures manually.

The issue involves C by GE light bulbs set up directly through the Google Home app not responding to commands. This includes both voice and in-app controls with Assistant returning a “can’t connect” message that’s not particularly descriptive.

The fix fortunately does not require resetting — through a rather complicated process that involves manually turning on/off in quick succession — any C by GE fixtures. Rather, all users need to do is reboot the Google Home/Nest Mini or Hub that paired the lights.

After unplugging and replugging the power, control through the Google Home app and Assistant devices should return. The underlying problem could be related to the direct Local Home connection between Assistant devices and compatible accessories.

It’s not clear what caused this issue in the first place with Google Nest on Twitter acknowledging this morning and GE Lighting providing the fix. Another unknown is how widespread this problem is.

