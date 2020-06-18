Google giving £10 in free Deliveroo credit to Local Guides in the UK

Google Local Guides of varying levels often get treats and perks for helping improve the Google Maps experience. Now, if you’re a UK-based Local Guide you could be in receipt of £10 free Deliveroo credit.

Emails have been sent out to UK-based Local Guides over the past couple of days, with a £10 voucher code giving you credit toward your next takeaway delivery with Deliveroo. For those that don’t know, Deliveroo is similar to Uber Eats, with partner restaurants, bars, and even convenience stores gaining home delivery by partnering with the service.

As COVID-19 has seen many countries including the UK go into full lockdown for certain periods, there has been a massive influx in food orders placed by delivery services like Deliveroo. Google has decided that Local Guides should get a little treat that can be used to “support a local restaurant in your area.”

It’s not entirely clear if the Deliveroo credit is going out to Local Guides of a specific level or if it’s completely random. However, if you have received a code, then you’ll have until July 16, 2020, to use it with your next Deliveroo order.

All you have to do is click the “redeem now” button within your email on mobile, desktop, or tablet and £10 will be deducted when you come to the checkout. This might net you a free meal, or at least an appetizer! You can see the full terms of any offers via the dedicated Deliveroo Foodscene microsite.

Have you seen any similar offers in your region? Or have you received your free £10 credit for Deliveroo? Let us know down in the comments section below.

More on Google Maps:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: