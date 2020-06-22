Catalyst introduces waterproof case for Google Pixel Buds

Our coworkers over at 9to5Mac have enjoyed the availability of IP67 cases from Catalyst for Apple’s AirPods line. Now, Catalyst is launching a similar waterproof case for the second generation Google Pixel Buds.

The second-generation Google Pixel Buds have made quite a splash in the world of true wireless earbuds for Android, but if your own set of Pixel Buds ever made a splash — perhaps in the pool — you’d be essentially out of luck.

To help with that, Catalyst, a participant in the official “Made for Google” accessory program, is releasing a waterproof case for the Google Pixel Buds. The case is IP67 rated, meaning it can handle being up to 1 meter underwater, as well as MIL-STD 810G rated, to survive drops of up to 1.2 meters. While this adds a bit of bulk to the Pixel Buds, you also gain a handy carabiner to attach them to something like your bag or belt loop.

Catalyst’s waterproof case uses a clever folding system to protect the Pixel Buds from the elements while making them just easy enough to still remove or replace your buds from the battery case. As for charging the battery case itself, a flap on the bottom gives access to the USB-C port, while the Catalyst case is also still compatible with wireless charging.

In the announcement, Catalyst CEO June Lai shared her enthusiasm to work with Google again on the new accessory.

We’re excited to expand Google’s availability of Catalyst cases with the first Waterproof case for Google Pixel Buds (2nd Gen). Our cases have proven to be a top choice for customers when it comes to protecting their devices, providing unmatched style, convenience and the only waterproof solution on the market.

