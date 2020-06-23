Since its debut as a Chromium-based browser, Microsoft Edge has become much more popular and, on top of that, has started rolling out to many more users. Now, Microsoft is starting to deliver the new Microsoft Edge as a part of the latest Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 updates.

Microsoft Edge rolled out as a part of the latest Windows 10 updates earlier this year, potentially delivering the browser to millions of users. Now, millions of other users are about to get the browser installed on their laptops and desktops.

As noted in an update changelog directly from Microsoft, Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are both about to get the Chromium-based Edge through Windows Update. This latest update actually started rolling out on June 17th, so it should be available for many at this point.

Microsoft explains that the new, Chromium-based Edge will be automatically pinned to the taskbar and will have a shortcut added to the desktop too. Users of the previous version of Edge, too, will see their shortcuts replaced. This won’t happen for Internet Explorer, though. The new Microsoft Edge won’t automatically become the default browser either.

Microsoft has released a new Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge. This new version provides best in class compatibility with extensions and websites. Additionally, this new version provides great support for the latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms. The new Microsoft Edge will be pinned to the taskbar and add a shortcut to the desktop. If your current version of Microsoft Edge already has a shortcut, it will be replaced.

Microsoft explains that Windows 8.1 users will get this update automatically, but there are a couple of prerequisites to get it on Windows 7. Users will need to be on Service Pack 1 with the SHA-2 update (KB4474419) update installed as well as the servicing stack update (SSU) (KB4490628). Both of those were released in 2019.

