Microsoft Edge was originally just a replacement for Internet Explorer, but to truly start competing in the browser space, Microsoft threw out the backend and rebuilt Edge on top of Chromium. Now, months after its wide release, Microsoft’s Chromium Edge is rolling out to all Windows 10 users.

The Chromium version of Microsoft Edge is already a huge win for Microsoft — after all, it’s the second-most popular desktop browser on the planet. Now, those numbers are about to get a big boost.

Starting this week, the new Microsoft Edge is heading to all Windows 10 users via Windows Update. The Chromium-based Edge will be installed as the new pre-loaded browser on PCs for millions of devices. In two separate blog posts, Microsoft confirms the rollout for Windows 10 versions 1803, 1809, 1903, and 1909. That means it’ll be available for the vast majority of Windows’ 1 billion+ users.

Microsoft has released a new Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge. This new version provides best in class compatibility with extensions and websites. Additionally, this new version provides great support for the latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms.

Microsoft Edge has been building out its feature list since first launching earlier this year, now offering an experience that can truly rival the dominant Google Chrome. More new features, too, are coming soon.

