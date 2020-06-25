Here’s the best look yet at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 3

- Jun. 25th 2020 5:57 am PT

Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches for Android devices, so understandably many are looking forward to the debut of the Galaxy Watch 3 in the next few weeks. Now, Evan Blass has offered up the best picture to date of the Galaxy Watch 3.

Pictured below in its 45mm variant, this latest Galaxy Watch 3 leak really shows off exactly what this hardware has to offer in terms of design. That’s to say, it’s a familiar design from previous non-Active releases, but with thinner bezels, a bigger screen, and a slightly more premium look too.

From this latest leak, we can learn a couple of new details. The Watch will, for one thing, be using a 22mm strap. That’s not exactly surprising, but it’s good to know. Also, the Galaxy Watch 3 will apparently use a black leather strap on at least one variant, and this strap is designed with white stitching.

Also of note, this is our first good look at the buttons on the Galaxy Watch 3, and they’re perhaps one of the biggest changes. Instead of slim buttons that barely stick out of the frame, the Watch 3 has something more like you’d expect from Fossil, or really, just a traditional watch. It delivers a much classier look in my opinion. Is it classy enough? That’s up to you.

samsung galaxy watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to debut sometime in July and will offer a smaller variant too. Currently, though, pricing details are still unknown.

