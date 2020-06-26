TWRP 3.4 has now officially been released by Team Win, with the popular custom recovery now including support for some Android 10 devices.

While it’s still a popular custom recovery, ROM development and usage has definitely dropped in recent years as we’ve seen mobile OSes mature to the point that rooting has become less necessary for most people. That doesn’t mean people don’t want to tinker, far from it.

The list of supported devices is quite extensive, but there are some notable omissions, including the latest OnePlus 8 series devices. You may or may not know that the developers faced a ton of challenges when attempting to make TWRP compatible with Android 10 (via XDA). This meant a large portion of the TWRP codebase needed to be tweaked to support all of the changes that Google made to AOSP’s recovery implementation.

Unfortunately, TWRP 3.4 does not yet bring support for dynamic/logical partitions, which, according to the guys over at XDA, is needed for TWRP to support devices that have launched with Android 10. However, this update does fix devices launched with older versions of Android and have since upgraded — and retain the old partition format.

If you love all the technical elements of Android, then you can read the extensively jargon-filled TWRP 3.4 update changelog here. Should you have a device that supports TWRP, then version 3.4 can be downloaded right now from Team Win’s website for your specific device or via the Google Play Store.

