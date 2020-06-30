Samsung has now made it possible for you to pay for games on the Galaxy Store with your Rewards point balance.

Confirmed today in an official blog post, Samsung Rewards points are earned for every dollar you spend on games on the Galaxy Store. This means that technically, the more you spend, the more you’ll get in return. Now ordinarily, this isn’t something we’d be behind, but this might be a nice little bonus if you do spend money on games on your Galaxy device already and haven’t been able to spend them on your favorite titles.

Starting today, you’ll be able to earn and redeem Samsung Rewards points for the games you love from the Galaxy Store. By enrolling in Samsung Rewards, you will earn three Samsung Rewards points for every dollar you spend on games in the Galaxy Store. You’ll also be able to redeem Samsung Rewards points in exchange for new Galaxy Store games.

The firm also confirmed that there will be more ways to use your Rewards points over the course of the summer. This might mean you can spend points in other ways, but it remains to be seen if this will be the case.

To celebrate this new option, if you sign up to Samsung Rewards, you’ll receive a free $10 points value as a bonus. That’s not all though, as you will also be able to gain 2x your regular points total for all valid in-game purchases made on the Samsung Galaxy Store throughout the month of July.

