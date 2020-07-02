9to5Google Daily 475: Google Lens to get camera UI refresh, Chrome OS preps Steam gaming support, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Lens readying Google Camera-like UI redesign with offline translation, ‘Homework’ filter [Gallery]
- Chrome OS preparing Steam gaming support, starting with 10th Gen Intel Chromebooks
- More Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks reveal watchfaces, software, alleged $400 price
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaks on Samsung’s own website showing ‘Mystic Bronze’ color
- Latest Google Messages beta adds support for Android 11 Bubbles
