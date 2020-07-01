As promised last month, the Google Messages beta now takes advantage of Bubbles in Android 11. Support on the latest app beta is rolling out today via a server-side update.

By default, bubbles appear in the top-left of your screen. The floating avatar features a Messages icon in the bottom-right corner to denote the responsible app. A name and preview appear — against a light or dark background depending on your device theme — for several seconds before disappearing/animating out into a blue dot.

On initial press, you’re greeted with an introduction about the functionality and can “Tap Manage to turn off bubbles from this app” after expanding. Once open, the avatar is centered up top, while a plus button opens a short panel where “Recent bubbles and dismissed bubbles will appear.”

The contact’s name is displayed in the translucent top bar with shortcuts to reach via Google Duo or phone. There’s also search and an overflow menu for Details, Archive, and Delete. The message thread is otherwise identical to the full app — including Google Assistant suggestions — while you can access media, photos, emoji, and voice memos below.

Opening a bubble will result in the notification disappearing from the status bar. Removing — by dragging to the bottom of the screen — an unopened bubble will keep the conversation in the notification shade. From there, tap the bottom-right corner of the alert to re-show the bubble.

You can sign-up for the Google Messages beta (version 6.3+) here or directly on the Play Store listing to access bubbles today.

