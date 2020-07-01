As we enter the month of July, we’re potentially only a few weeks away from the official release of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. As a result, we’ve been learning more and more about the upcoming wearable and, now, a fresh leak may have pinpointed the Galaxy Watch 3’s price point.

This morning, Evan Blass posted to his Twitter account a couple of notable details about the Galaxy Watch 3. First, that includes an extensive list of every model the watch will come in. From that list, below, we can see there will be two sizes — 41mm and 45mm — as well as titanium and stainless steel builds too. Three colors will be available as well, with black, silver, and bronze. Of course, there will also be separate Bluetooth and LTE models.

How much will these all cost? In a follow-up tweet, Blass says the prices will fall between $400 and $600. That’s not entirely surprising, but it is quite the increase. The original Samsung Galaxy Watch started at $329 for the 42mm version and $349 for the 46mm version. Likely, this is Samsung’s effort to put some distance in price between the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Beyond that, Max Weinbach also recently had some Galaxy Watch 3 details to share. He was able to track down the firmware from the Galaxy Watch 3, confirming some software details including the collection of watchfaces. That collection, seen below, includes a few new faces, and some from older Samsung wearables too.

In the software, too, the Galaxy Watch 3 will include some changes. Apparently, it will come preloaded with Spotify, as well as seeing Microsoft Outlook replace Samsung’s own Mail app on the watch. There’s also a new weather app, some rich notification icons, and updated music widget, and “Information Edges” in watchfaces.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to be on sale by July 22nd.

