Microsoft Edge takes over Windows on first startup, basically ignores your browser choice

- Jul. 2nd 2020 2:33 pm PT

0

When it first launched, Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser seemed like an excellent alternative to Chrome that millions could enjoy. However, in the past few weeks, there have been some negative aspects of Microsoft Edge revealed, and the one people are the most frustrated with is how it takes over their entire computer upon startup.

Microsoft started rolling out Edge to all Windows users a couple of weeks ago. That rollout has really gone full steam ahead in the past several days, and users are not happy with what happens after the update.

Here’s what happens. A normal Windows update is downloaded by your device, and upon a reboot, everything looks as normal. Seconds after logging in, though, a full-screen pop-up takes over your device to “introduce” you to the new Microsoft Edge. It goes through a basic setup, prompts you to import your data from another browser — and does so in the background without asking. It does all of this with absolutely no warning, and more annoyingly, no obvious way to stop it.

Adding to it all, Microsoft also pins Edge to your taskbar (in the first slot too!) after this startup process as well as dropping the icon on your desktop.

Perhaps the most annoying and blatantly obnoxious thing Microsoft does here is erase your default browser setting. As soon as you’ve updated and this whole process has finished, you’ll get a prompt at some point asking you about your default browser. It doesn’t matter if Chrome or something else has been your default for years, Microsoft deletes that preferences and instead uses that prompt as another way to try and get you onto Edge.

Update: As a point of clarification, Microsoft notes to 9to5Google that Windows doesn’t actually delete your browser choice, but prompts you to change it if you wish. While true, I’d wager the average user certainly won’t be able to tell the difference.

Subtle, Microsoft. Very subtle

Lots of users are really annoyed by this, and it’s especially understandable for those not on Windows 10. Windows 8 users and Windows 7 users, the latter of which aren’t even supposed to be getting updates anymore, are also being forced into this Edge update. Personally, I observed this behavior on my wife’s gaming PC last week. When it first happened to her, she turned to me in confusion not knowing what to do.

The Verge asked Microsoft several questions about this behavior and the company’s response was basically, “You can still say no.” Microsoft obviously wants people to be using the newest version of its browser, which does replace the old one, but this is a very obnoxious way to do that.

Every Windows user has a valid right to be infuriated by what’s going on here. Microsoft Edge once looked like something great, but now, it’s just traditional Microsoft — for better or for worse.

That’s perhaps the biggest problem here. The new Microsoft Edge is a very good product and one the company should be proud of. Forcing it on everyone just sours that.

More on Microsoft Edge:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches