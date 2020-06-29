Like any browser, the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge asks if you want to import data from another browser during setup. It’s handy, but in the case of Edge, that data is being imported whether you give permission or not.

During the initial setup of Edge, the browser will ask if you’d like to import basic data from another browser, namely Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. As was first detailed by a Reddit user, Microsoft Edge will import that data before you’ve given it permission. That post has since been deleted, but other users on the thread express that Edge is importing their data without permission. How?

When Edge asks for your permission to import data, users who look behind that dialog will notice that some of their data is already there. This is before a user has technically granted Microsoft the permission to look into their other browsers. If a user does deny this permission, that information is quickly deleted from Edge.

Speaking to Windows Central, Microsoft provided some information about what’s going on here. The company explained that the import dialog gives users “the opportunity to keep or discard the imported data.” However, there’s a big loophole for that data. If a customer stops the setup process early, “residual data may not be fully deleted.” Given how Microsoft Edge is currently rolling out to many Windows users and takes over the entire machine at first, I’d bet a lot of people are stopping the “first-run experience” and having their data remain within the browser.

Does Microsoft plan to fix this and actually play by the rules? It sure doesn’t sound like it. In a statement, Microsoft essentially just dodged the question entirely.

We believe browser data belongs to the customer and they have the right to decide what they should do with it. Like other browsers, Microsoft Edge offers people the opportunity to import data during setup.

If browser data belongs to the customer, perhaps you shouldn’t take it before being given permission, Microsoft.

