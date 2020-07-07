Google Maps tests showing traffic lights on streets

Google Maps is used by millions of people on a daily basis to get around, and Google is often building out new features to make the service even better. Now, it’s been revealed that Google Maps is testing out showing traffic lights on streets, but possible only on Android.

The folks over at Droid-Life obtained several screenshots from a reader which show that, indeed, Google Maps is showing traffic lights around that area. The user, who lives in West Des Moines (a soon-to-be Google Fiber city), showed several different points around the city where traffic lights are clearly visible at intersections. The lights can be seen on a traditional map view as well as during navigation mode.

This functionality could be handy for a number of reasons, but in navigation especially, it might be useful for planning ahead and not being caught off-guard on the upcoming light. Of course, though, Google can’t show you the current status of the light.

From what we can tell, this appears to be a server-side test of some kind, but the test group might be pretty small or might be limited only to certain areas/cities. It’s not live on my Pixel 4 XL, which is currently using the latest Google Maps version.

Notably, Apple launched this functionality for its mapping service last year. From the looks of it, Google isn’t copying the stop sign offering in Apple Maps, at least not yet.

