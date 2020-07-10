This week we dive into the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5 following their surfacing in the Google app. In addition to making sense of Google’s 2020 phone lineup, we talk about the upcoming Nest speaker that was just officially teased.
- ‘Pixel 4a (5G)’ and ‘Pixel 5’ are the other two Google phones for 2020
- Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 explained: Making sense of Google’s 2020 smartphone lineup
- Google releases Android 11 Beta 2 with ‘Platform Stability’ for Pixel phones
- Here’s everything new in Android 11 Beta 2 [Gallery]
- Android 11 Beta 2 introduces a wildly different, non-Material ripple effect
- Google’s upcoming Nest speaker pictured in the flesh w/ new design [Gallery]
- ‘Works with Hey Google’: A slight tonal shift for Google Assistant branding
- Google shows fleshed-out Nest Thermostat controls, settings directly in Google Home app
- Google bringing Home/Away triggers to Assistant Routines with ‘presence detection’
