The OnePlus Nord has now gone official as the first mid-range smartphone from the original “flagship killer” company in five years.

While we’re used to talking about high-end internals on a OnePlus smartphone, this time around it’s a more modest affair. The OnePlus Nord packs in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which enables the firm to stay true to it’s “all-in on 5G” claims earlier in the year.

This chipset is joined by either 8 or 12GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB internal storage — although this is in the UFS 2.1 flavor. There is a 4,115mAh battery tucked inside that can be topped up by OnePlus’ signature Warp Charge 30T. This should take you from 0% to around 70% in just 30 minutes — although real world mileage may vary.

The Nord measures in at 6.44 inches and comes with a flat 90Hz AMOLED panel with an upper punch-hole notch. This is the first OnePlus smartphone to come with the dual cutout, which contains a 32-megapixel main sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

At the rear, there is a quad-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor that includes OIS. This is the same sensor as found on the OnePlus 8, while it is joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the software side of things, the OnePlus Nord will ship with OxygenOS 10.5 pre-installed. This is the very latest build of the third-party software and comes with plenty of features including enhanced Dark Mode, Zen Mode, plus all of the goodness that fans have come to know and love.





You’ll be able to pick up the OnePlus Nord in two distinct colors: Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. A live pop-up event will take place today from 3.30pm GMT in lieu of physical events. The device will officially go on sale from August 4 at selected European and Indian retailers priced at £379 (~$480) for the 8GB/128GB model, £469 (~$590) for the 12GB/256GB model.

