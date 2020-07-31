Set to arrive at Samsung’s August 5 event next week, the Galaxy Watch 3 has already leaked several times so far. Today, though, another massive leak of the Galaxy Watch 3 has confirmed the spec sheet, the sizes, and more.

Evan Blass shared on his private Twitter a dump of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 images that show off the design of the upcoming smartwatch, many of its features — “multiday” battery life, Android/iOS pairing, LTE, and a whole bunch of health features, too.

What’s most interesting in this latest leak, though, is a complete spec sheet for Galaxy Watch 3 that details both the Bluetooth-only and LTE models. Strangely, the specs apparently won’t change at all between the two models, just the presence of an LTE radio. Both versions — in 41mm and 45mm sizes — will have 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, Tizen OS 5.5, IP68 water resistance, and remain the same size, too.

The 45mm version of the Galaxy Watch 3 has a 1.4-inch display, according to this leak, and a size of 45×46.2×11.1mm, while the 41mm version will be 41×42.5×11.3mm. Batteries also land at 340mAh and 247mAh, respectively, again with LTE not changing any of those figures.

Beyond those details, the spec sheet details ECG support, a new heart rate sensor, a stainless steel design, and two buttons with a rotating bezel for controls. Other promo images, seen below, also mention sleep/stress monitoring, heart rate and oxygen level tracking, and a post-run coaching feature.

The only thing that hasn’t leaked so far? The price tag…

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: