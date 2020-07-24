We’re just a few weeks away from the August 5th Galaxy Unpacked event and details have been steadily leaking out about Samsung’s latest lineup of five devices. Today, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 had its official app arrive in the Play Store, revealing new features including gestures to manage calls and take photos.

This afternoon, XDA’s Max Weinbach took a deep dive into the Galaxy Watch 3 app to see what surprise features the new watch would bring to the table. Our own APK Insight team was able to confirm and supplement his findings.

Some of the more exciting features coming with the Galaxy Watch 3 are two new smartwatch gestures. The first, a simple twist of the wrist, is a fairly traditional gesture to silence any active alarm or incoming call. The other involves clenching your fist and releasing, which can answer an incoming call or snap a picture in the camera app.

Rotate your wrist to mute alarms and incoming calls.

Clench and unclench your fist to answer a call.

Make a fist and open it again to take a picture or video in the Camera Controller app.

Elsewhere in the app, our team found that Samsung is working to make their watches more accessible, especially to the visually impaired. For starters, you should be able to control the size of text, icons, and content on your screen to be larger if needed. Or, to help introduce contrast and reduce eye strain, you’ll have the option to use Samsung’s Color Lens.

Select the size of icons, text, and controls.

Add a color filter over the entire screen. This may help make text easier to read.

Finally, the app reconfirms the new watch faces coming to the Galaxy Watch 3, as previously leaked a few weeks back. If more than one of the new watch faces catches your interest and you can’t quite decide on one, you’re in luck. Our team found evidence of the Galaxy Watch 3 offering a way to automatically shuffle through your favorite watch faces.

Pick your favorite watch faces to shuffle through so you never get bored.

