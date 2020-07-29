The Netflix app for Android has now reached an impressive 1 billion install milestone on the Google Play Store, making it the most popular streaming service after YouTube.

Given just how popular the online streaming service has become since launch, with some of the biggest shows in recent memory, it’s no wonder it has reached such an impressive download figure. Of course, that figure is ever so slightly inflated, as Netflix does come pre-installed on some devices from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus. But to hit that 1 billion milestone is still rare for many Android apps (via Android Police).

As the globe has been reeling from COVID-19 lockdowns, services like YouTube and Netflix have surged in usage and clearly downloads on the Google Play Store have followed suit. No other third-party streaming service has reached the 1 billion download milestone as quickly.

Amazon’s Prime Video pales in comparison with a download rate of around 100-500 million based upon estimates. US-only service Hulu has just 50-100 million, meaning that on the Play Store, Netflix has very little competition for consumer mindshare.

With mobile-only subscription options in some regions, alongside the neat Chromecast controls, Netflix really is undoubtedly one of the best streaming experiences on mobile. Even as we all steadily and slowly start to return to normal as global lockdowns ease, Netflix can still boast of the Play Store box office accolades for a long time to come.

