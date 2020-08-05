Thanks to leaks and tidbits, we know a fair bit about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and friends ahead of the launch livestream unveiling later today.

Like every other firm launching a brand-new piece of hardware in late 2020, we’re not getting a physical launch event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That means that precedence is being placed on the first online-only flagship Samsung Galaxy launch livestream.

So we already know the core products getting unveiled during the Galaxy Note 20 livestream. They will obviously include the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, plus the Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 2. Beyond that, we’re expecting to learn a little more about all the software tweaks, additions, and improvements that might come with One UI 3.0 later this year, too.

For those of you still hoping for some surprises — we’re pretty sure there might be a few — then you should tune in to the Galaxy Note 20 livestream below at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST:

Alongside the livestream event, Samsung is hosting its own dedicated portal giving you live updates and more too, which might be the place to head if you are hoping to pre-order the device following the conclusion of the event.

What are you most excited to see during the Galaxy Note 20 livestream? Have a specific product that you are hoping to pick up or just learn a little more about? Let us know down in the comments section below.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: