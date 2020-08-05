The OxygenOS 10.0.7 and 10.3.4 updates are now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, with the packages containing a number of fixes alongside the July 2020 security patch.

You’re probably wondering why the two distinct builds. Well, the OxygenOS 10.0.7 build is designed for those in global markets, while the OxygenOS 10.3.4 build is for owners in India. It’s a little convoluted especially as there are no notable changes for each region according to the official announcement post over on the OnePlus Forums.

So you’ll get the July 2020 patch, support for the recently released — and impressive OnePlus Buds — new clock styles, fixes for the display wake issues, enhancements to the Reading mode, plus fixes for the SIM card carrier identification. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.0.7 and 10.3.4 for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro update changelog

System Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style) Fixed the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings Updated Android security patch to 2020.07

Reading mode Added the Chromatic effect option to adapt color range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience (Settings – Display – Reading mode – Turn on reading mode – Chromatic effect)

Bluetooth It has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement

Network Fixed the wrong display of names of inserted SIM cards from different carriers



OnePlus has confirmed that the OxygenOS 10.0.7 and 10.3.4 OTA updates are heading out incrementally, so might not appear on your device for a little while. However, if you’re impatient you already knew that Oxygen Updater should have you covered with the .zip files — allowing you to sideload them quickly and easily.

