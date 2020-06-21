Today is Father’s Day in many countries around the world, and to help you celebrate, Google is letting you craft the perfect macaroni art card to send to any and all of the dads in your life.

As a young child, there’s a decent chance you may have made simple arts & crafts projects by gluing objects onto a piece of paper to make a card. The Google Doodle team has managed to recreate that simple magic, and having found great success with it for Mother’s Day, they’ve revamped the experience for Father’s Day.

Whether they’re near or far, make Dad a little piece of art from your heart in today’s interactive, digital card-maker Doodle.

The Doodle presents you with a blank canvas and invites you to flip through various bits of decoration and click/tap to glue them onto the page however you see fit. More importantly, once you’re done, you can easily share your masterpiece, making it a fun Father’s Day mini gift.

If you’re in need of a little inspiration, the Google Doodle team shared some of their own creations, all of which are fairly impressive, considering what little we’re working with.

Also, like many other recent Google Doodles, you can also find some fun new macaroni art Father’s Day GIFs in Gboard and Tenor, just in case making your own custom card doesn’t work out quite the way you’d hope — at least there’s no glue to clean up!

On an interesting side note, there was an alternate Google Doodle shown in other countries whose Father’s Day celebrations occurred earlier than June 21. In those nations, the Google logo was replaced with one featuring a proud, mustachioed flower holding a peapod of his children.

More Google Doodles:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: