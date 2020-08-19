Google Groups might not be the most happening place any longer but it’s still a “live” Google product meaning that the recent Material Design refresh is very welcome.

One of the few holdouts was the mobile version of the Google Groups website, which had an almost archaic design that felt completely out of place when compared to other Google products. However, the update has been confirmed in a dedicated G Suite blog post, which confirms you should now have a much more cohesive design when browsing your favorite communities.

This updated design will be coming to both G Suite and standard account holders, but it’s worth noting that you might run into the old design for a little while before it fully rolls out over the coming weeks. So if you do happen to run into the slightly outdated look and feel, don’t worry, the Google Groups Material Design is coming soon.

Earlier this year, we made new Groups generally available. The new experience featured an updated interface that made it easier to use on desktop devices. Now we’re also improving how new Groups looks when accessing it on a mobile web browser. The modern and streamlined interface matches the look and feel of new Groups on desktop, and makes it easier to complete common tasks, including: Finding groups by browsing, searching, or going to favorite groups

Managing your membership settings for a group

Reading conversations within a group Note that not all group interactions are available on mobile. For example, you can’t post to a group or reply to a conversation on mobile. For full functionality, please use groups on a desktop device.





